NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the New Orleans East area on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said officers responded to the scene around 11:14 p.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road.

They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

According to the NOPD, officers are working to determine a motive or suspect.

Anyone with further information can call the NOPD Homicide Section at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

