NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the New Orleans East area on Wednesday, Nov. 1.
Officials with the New Orleans Police Department said officers responded to the scene around 11:14 p.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road.
They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
According to the NOPD, officers are working to determine a motive or suspect.
Anyone with further information can call the NOPD Homicide Section at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Baker student saves friend from suspected Fentanyl overdose at school
- Two arrested in St. Mary Parish, charged with sex trafficking of children, child porn
- Local poet brings a night of poetry and melodic conversation to CenLa
- Democrats rage at Speaker Johnson over pairing Israel aid with IRS cuts
- Dem campaign officials lay out ‘stakes of the 2024 election’ to mark a year out