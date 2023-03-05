NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man has been injured following a home invasion in the West Forest Lake neighborhood, police say.

It happened early Sunday morning in 6800 block of Tara Lane.

Reports show a 45-year-old man opened his door and was punched in the face by a suspect.

The victim slammed his door, and there were two shots fired.

NOPD is unclear who shot first.

Afterwards, the suspect kicked in the victim’s door. He hit the victim with a wrench, and pointed a gun at him before feeling the scene.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.