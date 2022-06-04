HOUMA, La. (WGNO)— An investigation is underway after a deputy-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish left one person injured Friday night.

Louisiana State Police reports the investigation began around 11:00 when the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of narcotics activity at a home in the 300 block of Grace Street in Houma.

When deputies arrived at the home, detectives say 18-year-old Joshua Babin of Houma approached the door with a firearm.

Authorities then gave commanded the man to drop the weapon, however, Babin then reportedly pointed the gun toward the deputies.

One deputy then shot Babin, who was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was harmed in the exchange.

The shooting remains under investigation by LSP.

