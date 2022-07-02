NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A Louisiana man has been indicted by a New Orleans jury on charges of dog fighting ventures.

Court documents from the U.S Department of Justice, revealed that back on Oct. 24, 2017, a search warrant was executed by a federal law enforcement team with agents from the Department of Agriculture, FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service and others, on the home of 47-year-old David Guidry III.

Evidence in the search proved that Guidry had violated the federal anti-animal-fighting statute. The documents said he received and possessed the dogs for fighting purposes.

As of now, the indictment is only an allegation against Guidry but if he’s found guilty, he can face up to five years in prison for each count of conviction.

“A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors,” U.S. Department of Justice.