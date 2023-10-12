Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of a man accused of fatally shooting a Slidell man.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, a grand jury announced that 25-year-old Jamiel Mille was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder for the shooting death of Tavante Williamson.

The shooting happened on June 25 just after 10:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Gause Boulevard. Officers report the shooting was the result of an argument between Miller and Williamson.

A manhunt was soon underway with the help of Slidell K-9 units searching the area for Miller, who was considered armed and dangerous.

Miller’s indictment also includes obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

