MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say is responsible for pointing a gun at a mother and her child in Frayser.

The woman told police she was on her way to drop off her daughter at daycare last Wednesday when 44-year-old Charles Johnson pulled up to her car in a wheelchair and pointed a gun at her and her daughter.

As the woman pulled off, Johnson cocked the gun and pulled the trigger, but the gun apparently jammed, police said.

The woman was able to call the police once she arrived at the daycare. She told officers at the scene that she has never seen Johnson prior to the incident.

Johnson was taken into custody and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.