NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A 35-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Seventh Ward Saturday (Feb. 25th).

Around 1:30 in the morning in the 2300 block of Gravier Street, a man was driving in the area when the suspect fired a shot from inside a home.

The man was hit and drove himself to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on his condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.