Man identified as suspect in North Claiborne Avenue shooting, NOPD says

The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Kevin Lucas Jr. for the shooting incident that occurred on July 11 on North Claiborne Avenue. (Photo: NOPD)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is actively searching for a man they believe is the primary suspect in a shooting incident that occurred on July 11 in the 2100 block of North Claiborne Avenue.

Kevin Lucas Jr (Photo: NOPD)

According to a report received on Monday, the NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for 39-year-old Kevin Lucas Jr.

Fifth District detectives say he was engaged in a verbal altercation before pulling out a firearm and shooting the victim twice and then fleeing the scene.

Lucas will be charged for illegal use of a firearm.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

