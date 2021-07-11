Man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds from N. Galvez

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s been a busy day for the New Orleans Police Department. After previously reporting multiple shootings across town, including two seemingly unrelated shootings on Frenchmen Street and a homicide on St. Anthony Street, the NOPD reported an incident that occurred in the Seventh Ward.

At approximately 8:20 p.m., the NOPD said an adult male arrived at the hospital after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of N. Galvez Street.

The NOPD has no further information at this time.

Anyone with information that can help solve this crime or any others are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, toll-free 1-877-903-STOP(7867).