Man hospitalized in French Quarter shooting, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting that occurred overnight in the city’s historic French Quarter.

According to the report, the incident took place at the intersection of Conti and Burgundy streets.

The report states that a male victim of unidentified age sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to the hospital via private conveyance.

NOPD was first notified of the incident at about 2:05 a.m.

No additional information is currently available.

