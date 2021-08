NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday, shortly before 5 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Canal Street.

Around 4:31 p.m., First District officers responded to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim suffering from gunshot injuries.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

There is no additional information available at this time.

