NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a non-fatal shooting in the 8400 block of South I-10 Service Road between West Lake and West Lake Forest neighborhoods in the Seventh District on Tuesday.

At approximately 3:02 p.m., the NOPD responded to the call and upon arrival found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The NOPD says there is no further information available at this time.