The NOPD has reported a shooting in the 1700 block of Lesseps Street on Sunday, June 13, 2021. Photo: Chris Carter | WGNO

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has reported a shooting in the 1700 block of Lesseps Street on Sunday afternoon.

An initial report received at 2:44 p.m. showed one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

This is the second reported shooting from the NOPD, with the first coming in shortly after 3 a.m. following an incident in the intersection of Fulton and North Diamond.

The victim was transported to the hospital via EMS.

No further information is available at this time.