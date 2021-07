NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday. The incident occurred at Irby Street and Means Avenue located in New Orleans East.

The initial call was received at 12:51 a.m. and confirmed exactly two hours later. The NOPD reported a male victim, who was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No further information is available at this time.