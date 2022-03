NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has reported a shooting in the is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the Ninth Ward intersection of North Miro and Clouet streets.

According to the initial report, Fifth District officers responded to the incident at 1:14 a.m. and upon arrival they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.



There is no further information at this time.