BOUTTE, La. (WGNO) — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Saturday, July 1, in Boutte.

Officials with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a report of a fight at a party in the 300 block of River Ridge Drive around 11:15 p.m.

On the way to the location, deputies discovered that a man, 20, had been shot and left the area to go to a hospital.

Following an investigation, detectives said they learned that two women were fighting at the party and partygoers were asked to leave once the fight was broken up. Witnesses then reportedly heard gunshots and began to run from the location.

The victim sustained three non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was located at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released by the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Detective Joshua DeRoche with the St Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at jderoche@stcharlessheriff.org, (985)-783-6807 or (985)-783-1135, or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-877-903-STOP.

