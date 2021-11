NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a shooting at the intersection of North Villere and Frenchmen streets on Saturday afternoon.

In a report received shortly before 2:30 p.m., NOPD states Fifth District officers responded to the 7th Ward incident that left an adult male wounded.

According to the report, the man was struck in the arm during the shooting.

He arrived at the hospital afterward for medical treatment.

There is no further information available at this time.