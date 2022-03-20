NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 7th Ward on Saturday.

According to the report, Fifth District officers responded to a call at the intersection of New Orleans and North Rocheblave streets before 9:14 p.m. Upon their arrival, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg after being fired upon while sitting in the area.

The suspect immediately fled the scene.

EMS transported the victim to a hospital for medical treatment.

There is no further information at this time.