NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward Saturday afternoon.
According to police, a man showed up to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen at about 2: 30.
Police discovered the incident happened around N. Claiborne Ave. and Elysian Fields Ave.
No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-877-903-Stop.
