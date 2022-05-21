NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Seventh Ward Saturday afternoon.

According to police, a man showed up to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen at about 2: 30.

Police discovered the incident happened around N. Claiborne Ave. and Elysian Fields Ave.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-877-903-Stop.