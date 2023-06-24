NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the Leonidas neighborhood on Saturday, June 24.

Officials with the NOPD said they responded to a call around 12:31 p.m. in the 2300 block of Leonidas Street where a man was found suffering with a gunshot wound.

They said the man was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The NOPD has not released any additional information.

