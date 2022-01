NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a non-fatal shooting on Sunday afternoon.

According to the initial NOPD report, the incident occurred in the 6500 block of I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East. Police received a call at 1:38 p.m. regarding an adult male arriving at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Confirmation of the incident was received at 2:31 p.m.

No additional information is currently available.