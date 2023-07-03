NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— An overnight shooting in New Orleans East left a man wounded, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 1, officers reported receiving a call of a man shot in the abdomen in the 6000 block of Bullard Avenue. The man was taken to a local hospital but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

