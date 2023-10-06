METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a police chase turned into a deputy-involved shooting overnight in the Old Metairie area.

Around 2 a.m. on Oct. 5, deputies said they encountered a reportedly stolen vehicle near the corner of Orpheum Avenue and Avenue E. One suspect reportedly ran away before being captured soon after.

Deputies say another man involved reportedly drove off leading deputies on a short pursuit, crashing the vehicle at the corner of Metairie Road and Friedrichs Avenue.

As the man got out of the vehicle, deputies say he brandished a gun at which point several deputies reportedly fired shots hitting the man.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

No further details are available at this time. WGNO will provide an update after more information is released.

