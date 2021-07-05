Man hospitalized after French Quarter shooting on Bourbon Street, another in St. Roch

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported two separate shootings Monday morning.

The first was in the French Quarter at 4:28 a.m.

The victim was reportedly walking on Bourbon Street with friends when gunshots were heard. The victim was struck and was found in the 300 block of Royal Street when police arrived.

Initial reports show one adult male arrived at the hospital by private conveyance after sustaining a gunshot wound.

No further details are currently available.

The NOPD also reported a seemingly unrelated shooting in the 1400 block of Mandeville Street that also left an adult male hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

 No further details are currently available on either incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News