NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Irish Channel that left a man hospitalized Thursday morning.

At 5:50 a.m. on July 27, NOPD officers responded to the corner of Saint Thomas Street and Washington Avenue on a call of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, police said a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

