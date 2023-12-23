NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department report that a man was hog tied and robbed at his home near the Seventh Ward on Friday, Dec. 22.

NOPD officials said a 69-year-old man found two men armed with guns when he returned to his home on Treasure Street.

According to police, the man was then “hog tied with duct tape” before the men allegedly stole his wallet, phone and keys and fled the scene.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

