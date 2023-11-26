NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans police Department is investigating a crash that left a 26-year-old man dead on Saturday, Nov. 25.

According to the NOPD officials, the crash happened around 7:09 p.m. on US 90 East Claiborne Avenue Overpass and Earhart Boulevard.

Police say a man was walking his bike across the overpass when he was hit by a car. He died at the scene.

Police say the driver left the scene. The driver’s identity and vehicle remains unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident can contact NOPD’s Traffic Fatality investigators at (504)-658-6205.

