NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Tremé area Sunday (Jan. 29th).

According to reports, around 9:15 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Dumaine Street. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. There are no updates at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

