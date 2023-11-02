NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Daphney Jackson, 25, was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Thursday, Nov. 2, in connection with the killing of a Cat’s Meow bartender in March of 2022.

In August, Jackson was found guilty of manslaughter and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Detectives say he fired shots into a crowd on Bourbon Street during a fight, and one of the stray bullets struck bartender Spencer Hudson in the chest, killing him in March of 2022.

A 21-year-old tourist, Ambrosia Hayes, was also hit by a bullet. She survived her injuries, and gave an impact statement against Jackson at his sentencing, telling the court that she thought New Orleans was a “magical” city until the shooting.

Hayes said that since then, she has recurring nightmares about getting shot.

