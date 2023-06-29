HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A Ponchatoula man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on multiple charges related to a 2020 robbery, during which he drove a car into a Hammond Target store.

The 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office reported the incident happened on June 5, 2020.

That day, Hammond police were notified about a car that was driven into the store by a caped man and possible shots fired.

When officers asked the suspect to surrender in the store, he responded by saying, “you’re going to have to kill me” while putting cash from a register into his pockets.

After escaping the store, he said, “shoot me, shoot” as officers chased him. Officers believed he had an explosive in hand. He was tased and apprehended shortly after.

Officers also discovered another possible bomb near his car. The store was evacuated. The suspect told officers they weren’t bombs.

At the time of his arrest, police said his hands, chest and head were covered in red paint and that “black 666” was written on his cape in red paint.

As the investigation continued, police discovered that the suspect tried to steal two vehicles before he was apprehended. He also livestreamed the event on Facebook leading up to his arrest.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office later reported to Hammond police that the suspect also left possible bombs at Sanderson Farms and a Dollar General.

Walter Allbritton III, 44, pleaded no contest to first-degree robbery, two counts of attempted first-degree robbery, terrorism, terrorizing, fake explosive device and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The district attorney’s office reported one of his family members explained that he suffered from schizophrenia and had to be hospitalized in the past. Another person said Allbritton worked for a company that contracted to clean Target, and he believed Target owed him money.

