NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in Gentilly Terrance.

It happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Clover Street and Franklin Avenue. Reports show a man was found in a crashed vehicle. Reports show he was suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The homicide is under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

