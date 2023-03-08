NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An early-morning stabbing left a man dead on Wednesday, the New Orleans Police Department said.

The NOPD reports that around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 7000 block of Morrison Road in the Seabrook area of New Orleans East. The location is just north of the St. Charles Canal.

That’s where police say they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

Other details regarding the stabbing, including a possible suspect or motive, were unavailable.

The incident remains under investigation by the NOPD. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the NOPD’s Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

