NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East that happened early Monday morning.

Around 7:25 a.m. on Sept. 25, NOPD officers say they responded to a call of a man found unresponsive inside a home at the corner of Old Gentilly Road at Reynes Street. When they arrived, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation led to the discovery of multiple stab wounds on the man’s body. Officers then changed the signal to a homicide.

The NOPD is now searching for evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

