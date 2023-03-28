NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An early-morning shooting left one person dead in New Orleans East on Tuesday.

The New Orleans Police Department says around 6:45 a.m., officers were called to the 8700 block of Almonaster Avenue. The 911 caller reported seeing an unresponsive person on the side of the road.

When detectives arrived at the location, they found the body of a Black adult male alongside the roadway. Police say the victim had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word yet on the victim’s identity. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name once an autopsy is complete.

Other details regarding the incident, including a possible suspect and motive, were unavailable. The case has been ruled a homicide.

The NOPD continues to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact Homicide Det. Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by calling (504) 821-1111 or toll-free at (877) 903-7867. To submit a tip online, click here. You could be eligible for a cash reward. Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Related Stories

Latest Stories