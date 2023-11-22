NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is dead after being shot in the Seabrook neighborhood on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. in the 7300 block of New Castle Street.

Police say they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The NOPD didn’t release further details.

Anyone with information about the crime can call NOPD Homicide Section investigators at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

