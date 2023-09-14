NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

NOPD officials said officers responded to the scene around 10:12 p.m. in the 1800 block of Washington Avenue.

The victim was found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD is working to identify suspects and determine a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts