NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

NOPD officials said officers responded to the scene around 10:12 p.m. in the 1800 block of Washington Avenue.

The victim was found unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD is working to identify suspects and determine a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Louisiana Governor Primary Debate live Friday on WGNO

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts