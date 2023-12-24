METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that left a man dead in Metairie on Sunday, Dec. 24.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said deputies responded to sounds of gunfire in the 4400 block of Wabash Street around 5 a.m.

At the scene, deputies said they found an unresponsive man suffering with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a business. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The JPSO did not release any additional information.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can call the JPSO Homicide Section at (504)-364-5300 or Crimestoppers.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts