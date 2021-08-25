Man found shot to death in Lower Ninth Ward, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD reported a homicide that took place in the 6100 block of North Claiborne Avenue late Tuesday evening.

At approximately 10:57 p.m., Fifth District officers were dispatched to scene of the incident and upon arrival found a man lying on the ground in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was unresponsive and later pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

Anyone with information regarding incident or any others is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.