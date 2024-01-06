NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the Plum Orchard area on Saturday, Jan. 6.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a report of a person who had been shot in the 4200 block of Dale Street around 1:30 a.m.

At the scene, officers said they found a man inside a crashed car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Orleans Parish coroner will conduct an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

