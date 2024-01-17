TERRYTOWN, La. (WGNO) — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday, Jan. 17.

According to deputies, they responded to the call of a man shot in the1900 block of Faith Place around 1:15 a.m.

When they arrived, the unresponsive victim was found on the ground outside of the home suffering a gunshot wound.

Deputies pronounced the man dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time. JPSO deputies are in the process of collecting evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Section at (504)-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

