NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead after a shooting in the Seventh Ward Sunday (March 19th).

Reports say it happened at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and New Orleans Street around 2:10 p.m.

At the scene officers located a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She died on the scene.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time. The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide detectives at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

