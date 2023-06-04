HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after a shooting in Harvey on Sunday, June 4th.
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office (JPSO), the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Long Leaf Lane around 9:15 p.m.
At arrival, deputies located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound outside a home. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
JPSO is working to gather a possible suspect or motive.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the crime can contact the JPSO at (504)-364-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Crime Stoppers at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).
