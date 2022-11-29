METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A man died after Jefferson Parish detectives say he was shot in Metairie Monday (Nov. 28) evening.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, detectives were called to the 3600 block of Academy Drive in Metairie for a report of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found the man laying on the ground in the backyard of an area home. He had been shot at least once, detectives say.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries. There is no word yet on his identity.

Details regarding a suspect or motive were unavailable. The shooting remains under investigation, classified as a homicide.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone who has any information regarding the investigation to contact the department’s Homicide Section at 504-364-5300.