GRETNA, La. (WGNO) — A man is dead after being shot on the West Bank late Monday (Nov. 21) night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports that around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 600 block of Grovewood Drive in unincorporated Gretna. It was there detectives found a man, unresponsive, on the ground outside a home after having been shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been disclosed as of Tuesday afternoon but is expected to be released upon completion of an autopsy.

There is no word yet on a suspect or motive in the case, which has since been ruled a homicide. Detectives continue to investigate the man’s death.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by clicking here or calling 504-822-1111.

