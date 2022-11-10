NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man was found shot dead inside a New Orleans gas station, prompting a homicide investigation on Thursday (Nov. 10).

The New Orleans Police Department says around 7:45 a.m., officers were called to the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue. Video obtained by our news team shows multiple NOPD units scattered around the premises of the LAxpress gas station.

It was there a spokesperson with the NOPD said the man, whose identity was not disclosed, was found with at least one gunshot wound. It is unknown who discovered his body.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. We’re told one person was taken into custody for questioning in connection to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the NOPD or Crimestoppers immediately.

