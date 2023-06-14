All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty
SILDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection to child pornography Monday, June 12.
Back in the summer of 2021 agents of the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding 31-year-old Zachary Rizzotto possessing pornographic images.
A search warrant was conducted on Rizzotto’s residence and multiple images of children engaged in sexual acts were recovered.
Rizzotto pled guilty to 10 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.
He has been sentenced 10 years in prison without parole.
