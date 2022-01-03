NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a fatal shooting in the 14000 block of Michoud Boulevard on Monday morning.

According to the police report, the incident occurred before 10 a.m. when a male victim was found at the New Orleans East location after he sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

A nearby worker said the victim was still alive when they spotted him lying on the ground.

“I called the police, and as we were on the phone trying to give directions the guy kind of stopped breathing,” Reg Bouie told WGNO.

‘He kind of stopped breathing’ – Man found murdered on Michoud Boulevard

Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced him dead at the scene.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family members.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.