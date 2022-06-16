MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY)— A jury unanimously found Troy Watson guilty of attempted second-degree murder relating to a 2020 Morgan City shooting that injured his stepdaughter, according to a press release from the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Watson had an argument with his stepdaughter on May 21, 2020, and law enforcement responded and then separated Watson from the victim, according to the press release. Later that night, Watson entered the victim’s room, where her family said she was asleep in bed with her young child, and shot her point-blank in the forehead.

Watson admitted that he shot the victim. He also admitted that he test-fired the gun beforehand, to make sure it was working properly.

The victim survived, but she was hospitalized for 40 days.

The sentencing range for attempted second-degree murder is not less than 10 nor more than 50 years at hard labor without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Sentencing is set before the Honorable Keith R.J. Comeaux on August 23.