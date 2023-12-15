METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A jury found a 34-year-old man guilty of the 2020 second-degree murder of his girlfriend’s mother.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul D. Connick, Jr. said Brandon Kestle took a .22-caliber semiautomatic pistol and shot 66-year-old Linda Paquette in a bedroom of their rental home around 1:30 a.m. on May 25, 2020, in the 700 block of North Howard Avenue.

According to Connick, the victim’s 10-year-old granddaughter saw the crime happen and her two adult children heard the gunfire.

After the fatal shooting, court documents indicate Kestle called 911 and admitted to the shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, he surrendered peacefully.

Connick said Kestle told deputies that Paquette had been poisoning him since he was a child and that he was smoking marijuana when he decided he “wanted to make sure that b**** was dead.”

In court, Kestle pled not guilty by reason of insanity. A forensic psychologist argued that Kestle had a paranoid and persecutorial delusional disorder. She said this was evident because of his claims about the poisoning and that he also claimed someone had replaced his children with other children.

In rebuttal, it was argued that it didn’t make sense for him to live with someone who was poisoning him. Additionally, Kestle had called 911 to surrender, which indicated that he knew right from wrong.

Kestle was found guilty on Thursday, Dec. 14. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

