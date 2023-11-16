JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A man, who was 17 at the time, was found guilty of fatally shooting a New Orleans teenager in Terrytown in 2021.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul Connick, Jr. said a jury found Kemon “Tut” Howard guilty of the second-degree murder of 19-year-old Ronnie Brown on Wednesday, Nov. 15. He was prosecuted as an adult.

According to court documents, Howard and Brown, who were childhood acquaintances, met near the Terrytown Library on Jan. 24, 2021. They were supposed to discuss exchanging a pistol.

Brown drove to the West Bank with his 18-year-old girlfriend in the passenger’s seat. In a nearby parking lot, he asked Howard to get in the car.

Reportedly without provocation, Howard took out a pistol and shot into the opened driver’s window. Brown was shot three times, including once in his face.

Brown died at the scene and Howard ran away.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office later arrested Howard as the suspect.

According to Howard’s attorneys, he acted in self-defense. They claimed Brown’s girlfriend was driving a car that Howard didn’t recognize, and that Brown was armed and in the back seat.

Howard is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 18.

